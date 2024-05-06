Electric car sales in Europe still small

By John Smith •
Electric cars come in different sizes for different ranges
Despite the ongoing demand that drivers should be gearing up to buying electric cars, the most recent figures published in Europe for 2022 suggest that there is a long way to go.
The Eurostat figures of number of cars registered by country has been reviewed and compared to the number of electric cars registered by Vignettecroatia.com and whilst Scandinavia and Norway in particular come out top, the figures are still low.
Norway leads the way for electric vehicle use by far, with 20.12 per cent of all registered vehicles (just over 3 million) being electric but moving on to second place the percentage plummets with Denmark second at just 4.02 per cent and Sweden third at 3.97 per cent.
When one looks at the larger countries, the figure for Germany is 2.08 per cent and the UK 1.93 per cent.
In Spain, although there are many councils obtaining electric vehicles for workers and Local Police and with heavy promotion from the Government, the percentage is well below 1 per cent although the Statista global data and business intelligence platform forecasts that this figure will grow dramatically over the coming years.
Readers of Euro Weekly News have already had their say with some 88 per cent who commented indicating that they were opposed to being forced to buy an electric car and want to stay with diesel or petrol, because of the cost and the fact that they don’t believe that they are significantly more damaging for the planet than electric.
