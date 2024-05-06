By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 May 2024 • 13:37

Game on: EURO 2024 set to continue expanded squads. Image: UEFA EURO 2024 / Facebook.

EURO 2024 is poised to maintain the larger squad sizes introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a welcome adjustment for many teams.

Originally expanded from 23 to 26 players, this change was also seen in the 2022 World Cup, and UEFA seems inclined to continue this trend.

Initially, EURO 2024 was slated to revert to the 23-player format, but national team coaches lobbied UEFA to retain the expanded 26-player squads.

While the official confirmation is pending, it is widely anticipated that UEFA will greenlight 26-player squads for the tournament in June.

This decision brings relief to numerous nations whose star players have grappled with a congested schedule in recent months.

England Team

England manager Gareth Southgate had previously emphasised how reducing squad sizes would limit player options.

“We can take far fewer gambles than we were able to take for the last two tournaments where it was 26,” Southgate remarked when squad sizes were expected to be capped at 23.

“The size of the squad makes it a different sort of thought process because you’ve had that leeway in the last couple of tournaments to take players that weren’t going to be fit for the first couple of games.”

Teams competing in EURO 2024 must submit their squads seven days before the tournament commences in Germany on June 14.

Many nations are likely to unveil their squads well in advance, ensuring all selected players are available and in optimal condition after fulfilling club commitments.