English train campaign

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 13:41

Campaign in English to demand a train connection Photo: Flickr CC

Malaga’s Partido Popular political party is launching a campaign in English to get foreigners to join the demand for a Costa del Sol coastal train.

A video by Scott Marshall, of Scottish origin and now a Benahavis councillor, has been released about the need to promote this railway infrastructure and the aggravation for the resident population of not having an alternative means of transport to private cars, as well as being forced to use the toll road to avoid the continuous traffic jams in the area.

The toll road, the AP-7, is the most expensive per kilometre in Spain, reaching a total of €389 per month for a worker who commutes Monday to Friday from Estepona to Malaga.

The initiative seeks to involve the more than 350,000 foreign residents on the Costa del Sol, a group that has the same problems, concerns and desire to find a solution as any Spanish citizen. Municipalities including Benahavis, Mijas and Fuengirola are being targeted as, in these areas, two out of every three residents are foreigners.