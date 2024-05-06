Win €2,000 by shopping

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 May 2024 • 13:52
Spring into shopping
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
The new edition of the campaign ‘In Spring your shopping in Fuengirola has a prize’, promoted by the Town Hall to encourage sales in local shops with a prize draw for a trip worth €2,000 to a destination of your choice, has begun.
The councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, the councillor responsible for neighbourhood coordination, Isabel Moreno, and the councillor for the central area, Cristina Bornao, visited some of the town’s shops and reminded everyone that this initiative will be active until June 15 and aims to encourage both residents and visitors to buy their products in the town.
“Since the beginning of May, councillors responsible for each neighbourhood have been visiting door to door the establishments in our respective areas of influence, to remind the traders of the start of the campaign, to inform their customers and encourage them to participate”, said García Lara.
To take part, all you have to do is take a photo of a purchase receipt worth more than €20 and send it along with your personal details to comercio@fuengirola.org. The deadline for sending the purchase tickets to the e-mail address to participate in the draw for a trip valued at €2,000, is June 21.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.