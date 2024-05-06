Win €2,000 by shopping

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 13:52

Spring into shopping Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The new edition of the campaign ‘In Spring your shopping in Fuengirola has a prize’, promoted by the Town Hall to encourage sales in local shops with a prize draw for a trip worth €2,000 to a destination of your choice, has begun.

The councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, the councillor responsible for neighbourhood coordination, Isabel Moreno, and the councillor for the central area, Cristina Bornao, visited some of the town’s shops and reminded everyone that this initiative will be active until June 15 and aims to encourage both residents and visitors to buy their products in the town.

“Since the beginning of May, councillors responsible for each neighbourhood have been visiting door to door the establishments in our respective areas of influence, to remind the traders of the start of the campaign, to inform their customers and encourage them to participate”, said García Lara.

To take part, all you have to do is take a photo of a purchase receipt worth more than €20 and send it along with your personal details to comercio@fuengirola.org. The deadline for sending the purchase tickets to the e-mail address to participate in the draw for a trip valued at €2,000, is June 21.