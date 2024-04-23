Prize winning shopping

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 12:42

Spend to win Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall is promoting a new edition of the campaign ‘In Spring your purchases in Fuengirola have a prize’, to encourage sales in local businesses with a draw for a trip worth €2,000 to a destination of your choice.

This was announced by the Councillor for Commerce, Francisco Javier García Lara, who explained that it will take place from May 1 to June 15 and aims to encourage both residents and visitors to buy their products in local shops.

No prior registration is required with the aim of making it easier for everyone to participate in this campaign. The only requirement is that the value of the purchase exceeds €20 in any establishment in our town”, said García Lara who added that, “in the last edition, which was the Christmas campaign, there were more than a thousand participants and the winner was a family from Fuengirola who will enjoy a cruise around Europe”.

There are two ways to participate, explained García Lara: “the customer making a photo of the purchase receipt and sending it to comercio@fuengirola.org with your personal details or the shop can submit the information to the Town Hall.

The deadline for sending the purchase tickets to the e-mail address comercio@fuengirola.org to participate in the draw for a trip valued at €2,000 is June 21.