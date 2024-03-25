Estepona Park: countdown for the new shopping centre on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Mar 2024 • 15:55

KFC - one of the openings at the new Estepona Park Photo: Shutterstock / NP27

The new Estepona Park shopping centre is about to open its doors and promises to be the perfect destination for the whole family. The works are almost finished and the opening of the facilities is scheduled for the first half of April.

Among the new additions that will be available, pet lovers will be able to enjoy the opening of a Kiwoko shop, where they will find everything they need to pamper their furry friends. For sports fans, Sprinter will offer a wide range of sports products and equipment to suit all needs.

But that’s not all, for bargain hunters, Primaprix will open its doors with an irresistible selection of products at amazing prices. In addition, those looking to keep fit will be able to join Alta Fit, a state-of-the-art gym.

And for the little ones (and the not so little ones), Flipa Jump will offer a trampoline jumping experience like no other. Food hasn’t been forgotten either and will be provided by a franchise that is very popular with families, KFC.

The opening of this shopping centre will generate around 100 jobs. Its developer, has invested around €15 million euros in facilities with around 6,000 square metres of retail space.