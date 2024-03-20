Organic supermarket chain Veritas lands in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 16:34

New organic supermarket Photo: Veritas

Veritas is the leading organic food supermarket chain in Spain with more than seven thousand certified organic products and it is opening two shops in Estepona, one at El Paraíso and one in the future Estepona Park shopping centre. During the first few days, there will be offers, promotions and tastings of organic products in the shops.

The opening of these two shops, scheduled for Thursday March 21 (El Paraiso) and Thursday April 11 (Estepona), marks the arrival in Andalucia of this company, which has been operating in Spain for more than 20 years. Veritas will create a total of 17 jobs in Estepona. Its intention, from here, is to continue its expansion throughout the rest of the province of Malaga.

6,000 organic products

The Veritas El Paraíso shop will have more than 400 square metres where it will offer more than six thousand organically certified products with a commitment to local and seasonal produce.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the shop will have a system of photovoltaic panels to harness solar energy. In addition, the company adopts a ‘second life philosophy’, using recycled material from closed shops for elements such as fridges, air conditioning, ovens and freezers.

The second store, Veritas Estepona Park, will have 372 square metres and will be located at Bulevar San Geronimo, number 1, next to the athletics stadium and the Felipe VI municipal auditorium. Its opening will coincide with the opening of this retail park in April.

“This is a geographical area with a high potential and an unmet demand for ecological products. In addition to these two projects in Estepona, Malaga occupies a strategic place in the future plans of Veritas, which is considering expanding its retail park in the area in the coming months”, the company announced in a statement.

The Veritas organic supermarkets brand were created in 2002 with the aim of making organic food accessible to everyone.