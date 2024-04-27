Benagalbón’s Cultural Week: Where art and music meet

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 7:00

Where Tradition Meets Creativity Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall.

BENAGALBON gears up to kick off its 45th Cultural Week, promising an immersive experience from April 26 to May 5. Nearly 40 activities will take place on the streets of this picturesque town, transforming it into a vibrant open-air museum.

Unveiling the Event’s Poster and Schedule

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, alongside Culture Councillor Paz Couto, Rafael Valentín López from Fundación Unicaja’s Plastic Arts department, and the organising committee, unveiled the event’s poster and schedule.

Among the highlights is the 21st Outdoor Youth Painting Contest Paco Alonso-Fundación Unicaja on April 27, encouraging young artistic talent in the town’s streets.

Musical Events and Attractions

Musical events, including the Young Performers Concert and the Benalrock Music Festival, add to the week’s attractions. Cristóbal León’s winning artwork from last year’s Young Art Painting Contest decorates this year’s poster.

For the full program, visit the town hall website and social media channels. Benagalbón awaits, ready to showcase its rich culture to the world.

