By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 May 2024 • 18:31

Elda's festivities: The return of the Moors and Christians festive pack. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

Rosa Vidal, Elda’s Councillor for Tourism, has announced the return of the festive pack.

The pack is designed to enhance visitors’ experiences during the Moors and Christians festivities in Elda.

Vidal emphasised, “This tourist offering is tailored for visitors, providing them with everything they need to fully immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Elda during these special days.”

Priced at €50, the pack includes a guided tour of the city on either Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16.

Landmark Information

Participants will have access to key landmarks such as the Castelar Theatre, the Widow of Rosas’ house, and the Church of Santa Ana, guided by knowledgeable staff from the Elda Tourism Office.

The pack also offers a meal at a restaurant in the city centre, complete with beverages, and a reserved seat to witness either the Christian Entrance or the Moorish Entrance procession.

Optionally, guests can arrange accommodation through the pack’s managing agency.

For further details and reservations call (+34) 965 500 669 or visit the website www.costablancainterior.es.

Reflecting on last year’s success, Rosa Vidal shared, “Visitors from France, Germany, the UK, Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona, among other places, enjoyed this offering.”

“They were treated to a guided city tour, leisure time to attend the Alardo and Embassy (on Saturday) or the offering (on Sunday), a satisfying meal, and prime viewing spots for the parade.”