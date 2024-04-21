Rincon de la Victoria’s tourism revamp

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 22:02

RINCON de la Victoria’s Town Council has unveiled a Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism aimed at creating a more welcoming and sustainable environment with pedestrians at the forefront. The plan, drafted by Q Innovate, focuses on four key areas: green transition, competitiveness, energy efficiency, and digital transition.

The Vision for Rincon de la Victoria’s Sustainable Tourism

The implementation of the Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism holds significant implications for Rincón de la Victoria. Firstly, it signals a commitment by the local government to prioritise sustainability and environmental consciousness in the town’s tourism sector. By focusing on green transitions and energy efficiency, the plan aims to reduce the ecological footprint associated with tourism activities, which can lead to a cleaner and more attractive environment for both residents and visitors.

Economic Growth through Sustainable Tourism

Moreover, the emphasis on competitiveness and digital transformation suggests a desire to modernise and enhance the town’s tourism offerings, potentially attracting more tourists and boosting the local economy. By investing in digital infrastructure and promoting innovative tourism experiences, Rincón de la Victoria can differentiate itself from other destinations and appeal to a broader audience.

