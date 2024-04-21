Rincon de la Victoria’s tourism revamp

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Apr 2024 • 22:02
Charting a Path to Prosperity
Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators
RINCON de la Victoria’s Town Council has unveiled a Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism aimed at creating a more welcoming and sustainable environment with pedestrians at the forefront. The plan, drafted by Q Innovate, focuses on four key areas: green transition, competitiveness, energy efficiency, and digital transition.
The implementation of the Strategic Plan for Sustainable Tourism holds significant implications for Rincón de la Victoria. Firstly, it signals a commitment by the local government to prioritise sustainability and environmental consciousness in the town’s tourism sector. By focusing on green transitions and energy efficiency, the plan aims to reduce the ecological footprint associated with tourism activities, which can lead to a cleaner and more attractive environment for both residents and visitors.
Moreover, the emphasis on competitiveness and digital transformation suggests a desire to modernise and enhance the town’s tourism offerings, potentially attracting more tourists and boosting the local economy. By investing in digital infrastructure and promoting innovative tourism experiences, Rincón de la Victoria can differentiate itself from other destinations and appeal to a broader audience.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
