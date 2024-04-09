Rincón de la Victoria captured

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 11:55

Capturing Moments in Rincón de la Victoria Image : Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

THE Photography Nomadic School f/22 brought together 30 people from the town of Rincón de la Victoria with the aim of introducing them to the world of photography.

Collaborative Efforts of Unicaja Foundation and Town Council

Spearheaded by the Unicaja Foundation, in collaboration with the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council, through its Youth and Senior departments, this innovative project unfolded throughout March at the Active Participation Centre for Seniors.

‘We’ve fostered an intergenerational meeting between young and old in Rincón de la Victoria where photography has taken the spotlight. Undoubtedly, it has been a highly enriching activity in which participants have acquired the basic principles of photography and all that it can offer in our daily lives,’ explained Rincón de la Victoria Mayor Francisco Salado.

Experience and Creativity Blossom in March Sessions

Senior Councillor Olga Cervantes emphasised the experience gained during these three sessions in March. ‘Creativity and artistic expression have been fostered, and knowledge and experiences have been shared. Additionally, a collective exhibition has been held, showcasing the best works produced.’

Celebrating Artistic Expression

The Photography Nomadic School f/22 is an original project by photographer Mariano Pozo, who has been responsible for conducting the various workshops held in the Malaga towns participating in the project.

