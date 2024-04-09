Rincón de la Victoria captured

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 11:55
Capturing Moments in Rincón de la Victoria
Image : Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
THE Photography Nomadic School f/22 brought together 30 people from the town of Rincón de la Victoria with the aim of introducing them to the world of photography.
Spearheaded by the Unicaja Foundation, in collaboration with the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council, through its Youth and Senior departments, this innovative project unfolded throughout March at the Active Participation Centre for Seniors.
‘We’ve fostered an intergenerational meeting between young and old in Rincón de la Victoria where photography has taken the spotlight. Undoubtedly, it has been a highly enriching activity in which participants have acquired the basic principles of photography and all that it can offer in our daily lives,’ explained Rincón de la Victoria Mayor Francisco Salado.
Senior Councillor Olga Cervantes emphasised the experience gained during these three sessions in March. ‘Creativity and artistic expression have been fostered, and knowledge and experiences have been shared. Additionally, a collective exhibition has been held, showcasing the best works produced.’
The Photography Nomadic School f/22 is an original project by photographer Mariano Pozo, who has been responsible for conducting the various workshops held in the Malaga towns participating in the project.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.