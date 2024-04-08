Rincón de la Victoria’s new auditorium seating

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Rincón de la Victoria's Auditorium
Image : Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall.
The Rincón de la Victoria Town Council recently installed 1,042 backed seats at the town auditorium, aimed at improving the user experience during various events and activities held there.
Mayor Francisco Salado emphasised the commitment to residents and the attendees of the auditorium in implementing these improvements. Salado reiterated the ongoing efforts to enhance the comfort of the auditorium, with plans to introduce shaded areas next. ‘Given Rincón de la Victoria’s ample sunshine hours, we aim to maximise the auditorium’s utility by adding shaded zones,’ he explained.
Culture Councillor Mari Paz Couto highlighted the substantial improvement brought by the new seating. ‘Not only have we improved comfort and seating capacity, but we’ve also introduced seat numbering, simplifying event ticketing and space management,’ noted Couto.
The installation includes 783 grey seats, 150 yellow seats, and 109 blue seats, creatively forming the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council logo.
The inaugural ceremony of the Rincón de la Victoria School Olympiad recently saw over 500 students as the first to enjoy these new seats.

