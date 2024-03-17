Snow White entertains in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:31

Snow White Photo: TAF Estepona

In a kingdom far, far away, there lived a sweet little girl with skin so white that everyone called her Snow White.

Her stepmother, the beauty-obsessed queen, sought a kingdom of perfection and looked endlessly into her magic mirror. One day Snow White entered the enchanted forest and changed forever.

Jabetín Teatro, a theatre company dedicated to the production of children’s shows, presents a new adaptation of the tale of Blancanieves (Snow White) with live songs, mysterious characters and an animated forest on Sunday April 21 at midday in the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI of Estepona.

The show is recommended for ages 3 and upwards, tickets cost just €12 and are available from the theatre website: tafestepona.com

Photo: TAF Estepona