Snow White entertains in Estepona

Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 9:31
Snow White
Photo: TAF Estepona
In a kingdom far, far away, there lived a sweet little girl with skin so white that everyone called her Snow White.
Her stepmother, the beauty-obsessed queen, sought a kingdom of perfection and looked endlessly into her magic mirror. One day Snow White entered the enchanted forest and changed forever.
Jabetín Teatro, a theatre company dedicated to the production of children’s shows, presents a new adaptation of the tale of Blancanieves (Snow White) with live songs, mysterious characters and an animated forest on Sunday April 21 at midday in the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI of Estepona.
The show is recommended for ages 3 and upwards, tickets cost just €12 and are available from the theatre website: tafestepona.com
Photo: TAF Estepona
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
