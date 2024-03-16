By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Mar 2024 • 15:28

National Ballet of Cuba perform Giselle Photo: Facebook / National Ballet of Cuba

Giselle comes to Estepona at the Teatro Auditorio Felipe VI on Friday April 19 at 8pm.

The plot of the ballet revolves around the story of Giselle, a beautiful, innocent peasant girl whose greatest desire is to dance, but because she has a weak heart, her mother stops her her for fear that she will die before she marries. It is a romantic tale of innocent love and betrayal; of philandering Count Albrecht and a trusting peasant maid, Giselle.

Within the repertoire of the National Ballet of Cuba, Giselle has a significant importance, not only in terms of its own history, but also because with this work and with Alicia Alonso, its exceptional performer, Cuba, for the first time, takes part in the international field of dance.

Prima Ballerina Assoluta Choreographer and teacher, founder and director of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba, Alicia Alonso is an important figure in the history of stage dance, a leading figure in classical ballet at the international level and a distinguished personality in Cuban national culture.

Alicia Alonso’s choreographic version and personal interpretation of the ballet Giselle received the Grand Prix de la Ville de Paris in 1966, and in 1972, the same version was incorporated into the Paris Opera.

And now the National Ballet of Cuba is bringing it to Estepona. Tickets are available from the theatre website: tafestepona.com