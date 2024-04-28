By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 10:09

Charity race Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola is commemorating the bicentenary of the National Police with a charity race.

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, attended the presentation of the Charity Race Route 091, organised by the National Police on the occasion of its bicentenary, for the benefit of the Local Board of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). The race will take place on Sunday June 2, starting at 9.30am from the Recinto Ferial.

“The link between Fuengirola and the National Police is very close. And in this special year, on the anniversary of the bicentenary, we could not miss this charity run through the streets of our city. Because this initiative, as well as serving to show the pride that we Fuengiroleños feel for the great work carried out by the National Police, brings together two aspects that are part of the identity of the town: charity and health”, said the Mayor.

The event is expected to attract around 1,200 runners and, to register, the organisers have set up the website www.ruta091.es, as well as two categories: an absolute one, of 5,091 metres and with a price of €12; and a children’s one, of between 200 and 400 metres, depending on age, and with a cost of €6. The proceeds will go to the AECC and the deadline for registration is 27 May.