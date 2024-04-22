€18,000 raised for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 8:49

Photo: Facebook / Mijas Walking Tours For Charity

Alan Boardman, an amazing charity fund raiser and who runs Mijas Walking Tours For Charity, reported that following his most recent Walking Tour the total raised for Costa del Sol charities has now surpassed €18,000 (€18,089 to be precise).

Alan wanted to thank everyone who donated and, together with the quizzers at Fibbers Irish Bar in Fuengirola who also contributed, this is a fantastic amount that will make a big difference to many lives.

Mijas Walking Tours For Charity is a three hour stroll through the streets of Mijas, each Tour is limited to 12 people, enabling a personal, intimate guide to the history of the village and its fascinating stories. The Tours are conducted solely in English by Alan Boardman, who has lived and worked in Mijas for 18 years.

All donations are given to a nominated charity, which for February and March 2024 was Last Chance Animal Rescue, whose mission is to find loving forever homes for the huge number of abandoned or injured animals that they rescue.

There is still availability for tours in May: Friday 3, Tuesday 7, Monday 13 and Friday 17. If you’d like to join a tour please WhatsApp on +34 610 522 605