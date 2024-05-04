By John Ensor • Published: 04 May 2024 • 20:46

Image of a Karaoke party. Credit: YanLev Alexey/Shutterstock.com

Why not enjoy Eurovision 2024 with like-minded people and display your own vocal talents at the same time?

On Saturday, May 11, Clasijazz, in Almeria city is hosting a special celebration of Europe’s biggest song fest, with a sing-along Eurovision extravaganza. Visitors to Clasijazz can expect a night packed with music, laughter, and all things Eurovision.

On Saturday, May 11, starting at 7:30 pm, Clasijazz extends a warm invitation to its Eurovision karaoke event in the main events room.

For anyone thinking of joining in the fun, they encourage everyone to grab their national flag and come belt out their favourite Eurovision hits while soaking in the live entertainment!

The schedule for the evening is as follows: 7:30 pm, Eurovision Karaoke, followed by the Eurovision screening which begins at 9:00 pm. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration of Eurovision!