By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 18:16

Malmö Madness: Eurovision Song Contest countdown. Image: Eurovision Song Contest / Facebook.

As we approach this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, excitement is building for the event happening in Malmö, Sweden.

It’s not just any music show; organisers are turning it into a big spectacle, almost like the opening ceremony of the Olympics!

The main events are the two semifinals on May 7 and 9, and the big final on May 11, all broadcast worldwide.

But before that, the Swedish hosts are planning a week of fun starting from May 4.

The highlight will be Eurovision Village in Folkets Park, with three stages for performances.

The biggest one, Euphoria, will have famous acts, while there will be more shows on the Tattoo and Dancing Queen stages.

Friisgatan will turn into Eurovision Street, with lots of performances and food stalls.

Plus, there will be concerts and shows at venues around Malmö Live and Malmö Central Station.

The program is packed with different kinds of entertainment to suit everyone’s tastes.

One special event is a tribute to ABBA, celebrating 50 years since their iconic win with “Waterloo” on May 8.

Also, Conchita Wurst, a former Eurovision winner and LGBTQ icon will perform on May 6, marking ten years since her victory.

During the final, keep an eye out for Luxembourg’s return to the contest after not participating since 1993. It’s sure to be an exciting addition to the competition!