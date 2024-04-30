Axarquia exciting events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Sweet Frigiliana

THE town of Frigiliana is gearing up for a celebration of taste, rhythm, and tradition as it prepares to host the much-awaited Day of Sugar Cane Honey. With a diverse lineup of activities, this annual event promises an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors.

Kicking off at 12 pm on May 4 with an official opening ceremony, the festivities will then be in full swing. Attendees can look forward to a series of musical performances, featuring the talents of the Dance Academy Group led by Angela Muñoz, the Children and Youth Group of Folklore from Frigiliana, and the melodious tunes of the Alalba Group.

But it’s not just music that will captivate the senses. Guided tours of the Sugar Cane Honey Factory offer a glimpse into the age-old tradition of honey production while tastings of regional delicacies like Arropía, Marcocha, and Spiced Bread will be available.

From savoury delights like Cod Omelette and Eggplants with Sugar Cane Honey to Sugar Cane Honey Rum, there’s something for every taste bud!

Jazz Picnic

ASOCIACION El Valle has announced another event aimed at creating community spirit and enjoyment among its members and the wider community.

On Thursday, July 11, at 7 pm, Asociacion El Valle invites everyone to a Jazz Picnic at the picturesque Brians Shaded Garden. With a membership fee of just €10 and a non-member admission of €15, guests are encouraged to bring their own provisions—food, beverages, and seating—to ensure a delightful evening under the stars.

For those seeking further information or looking to reserve their spots for these event, inquiries can be directed to asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.

Asociacion El Valle continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating community spirit and providing memorable experiences for all. Join in the fun and make lasting memories with friends and neighbours!

D-Day Event

AS the world commemorates the 80th Anniversary of the historic D-Day landings on June 6, 1944, the Royal British Legion in Riogordo invites everyone to join them in a vibrant celebration. On June 6, at Hotel Arco del Sol in Colmenar, the Royal British Legion will host an event featuring a barbecue, live music, an exciting raffle, and a captivating Salsa demonstration by the renowned ‘Salsa Sirena.’

Attendees will have the opportunity to showcase their dancing skills alongside the award-winning dancer. Tickets are available now, priced at €18 for members and €20 for non-members. Additionally, reduced-rate accommodations are offered at Hotel Arco del Sol Colmenar. For reservations, individuals can contact the hotel directly at +34 952730198, and for information about the event reach out to Peter at 0034 633 12 56 81 or Paul at 0034 679 35 36 58 for assistance.

The festivities begin at 6 pm, promising an evening filled with dancing and camaraderie. Don’t miss this chance to honour the heroes of D-Day while enjoying a memorable gathering with the Royal British Legion.

Walking Tour

BITACORA Torre del Mar, in collaboration with Axarquia News and Travel, is set to host an exciting event titled the Torre del Mar Walking Tour on May 11, starting at 11 am. The tour promises participants an enriching experience exploring the charming streets of Torre del Mar.

For a fee of €15, attendees will receive a guided tour along with some delicious tapas and wine. The journey begins at the Church in Torre del Mar, offering a glimpse into the town’s rich history and cultural heritage. Those interested can obtain further details by contacting the organisers via email at planesaxarquia@gmail.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to discover the hidden gems of Torre del Mar!

Beer Tour

BEER lovers get ready as Axarquía unveils its latest and most exciting event yet titled – THE F!*KING BEER TOUR 2024. This inaugural tour invites participants to go on a beer-tasting adventure like no other, exploring four of the area’s most iconic and alternative bars in search of the perfect brew.

From May 18 to May 31, beer enthusiasts will have the opportunity to indulge in a sensory journey, sampling handpicked beers at each participating venue. The concept is straightforward– acquire a passport from any of the organising bars, taste the designated beer at each location, and collect stamps as you go. With four bars and four unique brews to experience, participants are in for a treat as they enjoy Axarquía’s vibrant beer scene.

But the excitement doesn’t end there. Upon completing the tour and obtaining all stamps, you will become eligible for a chance to win €200 in cash. The prize draw, scheduled for May 31, will be broadcast via live stream, with one lucky winner set to claim the ultimate beer lover’s reward.

Organizing bars are spread across Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, each offering its own distinctive ambiance and beer selection:

LA RUEDA MOTOR ROCK BAR (Pje. Don Lucio, Bajo 2 H, Vélez-Málaga, Málaga)

LA GUARIDA DE LAS HIENAS (Av. Dr. Marañón, 1.B, Torre del Mar, Málaga)

BAR EMILIO (C. José Beltrán Niño, 11, Vélez-Málaga, Málaga)

BITÁCORA (Paseo de Larios 7, Torre del Mar)

With its blend of culture, community, and craft beer, THE F!*KING BEER TOUR 2024 promises an unforgettable experience for beer lovers. So mark your calendars, gather your friends, and prepare to raise a glass to the beer culture of Axarquía. Cheers to good times and great brews!

