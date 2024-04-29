Frigiliana gears up for Cross Day

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 14:15

Frigiliana's Cross Day celebration Image: Shutterstock/ lingling7788

FRIGILIANA gears up to commemorate Cross Day on May 3 from 4:30 PM, it promises to be an enchanting evening filled with music, dance, and cultural heritage. The event features performances by the Frigiliana Choirs and Dances, as well as the Frigiliana Music Band.

A Vibrant Evening of Music, Dance, and Tradition

Adding to the excitement, the El Borge Verdiales Troupe will make a special appearance. Moreover, the University Folk band will grace the celebration with their melodious tunes. You will also get the chance to try some free local food and Moscatel wine. It’s a chance to experience Frigiliana’s traditions and feel the lively community spirit.

Join the Celebration in Frigiliana

In Spain, Cross Day (Día de la Cruz) is a celebration that takes place on May 3 throughout the country. It is a religious and cultural festival that honours the Christian cross. Communities across Spain, particularly in Andalucia and other southern regions, mark the occasion with various festivities, including decorating crosses with flowers, holding processions, and hosting music and dance performances. The celebration often combines religious traditions with lively cultural events, offering locals and visitors a chance to participate in vibrant traditions and enjoy community gatherings.

