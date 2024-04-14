Frigiliana shines once again

By Catherine McGeer •
Where history meets beauty
ONCE again, Frigiliana steals the spotlight as it clinches its well-deserved spot among Spain’s most beautiful towns, this time recognized by ABC Andalucia. Nestled snugly in the province of Málaga, in eastern Axarquía, Frigiliana boasts a charm that’s as timeless as it is captivating.
Stroll through its narrow, winding streets that are overflowing with bursts of colourful blooms, and you’ll see why Frigiliana keeps winning hearts. But it’s not just about the pretty façade—it’s the town’s ‘soul’ that wins over the hearts of the visitors. The locals, with their friendly smiles and welcoming spirit, make you feel right at home.
Frigiliana’s Festival of Three Cultures is a true testament to its rich history and diversity, where Jewish, Muslim, and Christian influences converge in a celebration of unity making this beautiful white washed village even more interesting and unique.
So, if you’re seeking a slice of authentic Andalucian charm, Frigiliana is the town for you. Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover, or simply in search of a relaxed rural retreat, this town promises an experience you won’t soon forget.
