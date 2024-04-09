Frigiliana 2024: Checkmate memories

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Exciting chess tournament in Frigiliana
Image: Shutterstock/ alphaspirit.it
THE VIII Local Chess Tournament Villa de Frigiliana 2024, ‘III Memorial Sebastián Antonio Navas Romero,’ will take place from April 5 to May 31 at the Frigiliana Chess Club headquarters, located at C/ Real, 67. The tournament features a 2-phase system, League and Qualifying, with a game pace of 60’+30′ per move.
Prizes include trophies for the top 3 players and gifts for all participants. Registration is free and open until April 19, via WhatsApp: 686 414 585. This event not only encourages chess excellence but also celebrates the memory of Sebastián Antonio Navas Romero, contributing to the local chess community’s growth and community. Whether a seasoned player or a novice, all are encouraged to join this enriching competition.
