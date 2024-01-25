Tasty TV in Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Jan 2024 • 8:00

Frigiliana a Land of Flavours. Image: Facebook/Frigiliana

ATTENTION, food enthusiasts and lovers of charming bars and restaurants! On Sunday, January 21, Frigiliana stole the spotlight on Canal Sur’s ‘Tierra de Sabores’ (Land of Flavours) program at 7:25 PM. Viewers enjoyed a culinary journey through this picturesque town, exploring its unique flavours and rich culinary traditions.

A Feast for the Senses

Frigiliana, known for the exquisite fusion of authenticity and culinary excellence, was a visual and gastronomic feast for all. The town’s magic took over the television screens, showcasing a delightful blend of local delicacies and cultural richness.

Stay tuned for the chance to savour the essence of Frigiliana on ‘Tierra de Sabores’ – a captivating showcase of the town’s gastronomic treasures.





For more Axarquia news click here