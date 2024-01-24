Game changer: Danish football technology unveiled in Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Jan 2024 • 22:43
Danish AI Technology
Image: Facebook/Frigiliana
DANISH company Veo Technologies has chosen the picturesque town of Frigiliana as the backdrop to unveil its groundbreaking football camera.
A global leader in artificial intelligence technology, Veo Technologies aims to revolutionise the game by providing an affordable solution for recording football matches. To make the announcement special, a group of young locals from Frigiliana were selected to participate as extras. The integration of Veo’s technology into the global football community promises to transform the way we live and experience the sport. Get ready for a new chapter in football history with Veo Technologies in Frigiliana!
For more Axarquia news click here
