News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 15:26

Área de Agricultura y Medio Ambiente Almuñécar

Eco-Market

A new eco market was launched in Almuñecar recently. It will be the last Sunday of every month going forward. It is held in Plaza Marruecos from 10 am to 2 pm. The market was set up to provide ecological products.

Yoga For All

IF you are in the Comares area and interested in Yoga reach out to Inma in Eden Garden at 606 614 294 who is organising a yoga class every Saturday from 10 am to 11 am in Spanish and English. The cost of the class is just €5.

Board Game Fun

THE Motril Town Hall has organised a day of board game fun on May 11. It will kick off at 10 am and finish around 8 pm. The event is for all the family and will take place at the Pabellon Municipal. For more information see the town hall social media pages.

Pool League

ROCKYS in Nerja is hosting their Pool League Presentation party on May 3 from 7 pm. There will be a complementary roast pork sandwich and a raffle with the proceeds going to El Taller de la Amistad.

Melodic Magic

GET ready to harmonise under the starlit skies of Competa! An unparalleled singing evening awaits on Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m. within the serene indoor garden of Siddhartha on the Rock. Hosted by the spirited Belgian orchestra, the Kaballeros, this event promises a jubilant celebration of music and friendship.

Whether you’re a seasoned vocalist or a shower-singing enthusiast, all are invited to join in the melody. With the picturesque setting of Siddhartha on the Rock serving as the backdrop, this promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for Competa residents and visitors . Secure your spot for this unforgettable evening by booking your table at Siddhartha restaurant before May 29. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical affair!

Eurocup Bound

MAYOR Jesús Lupiáñez and the town council welcomed the Amivel Reyes Gutiérrez wheelchair basketball team at the Town Hall, celebrating their Eurocup 2025 qualification. Lupiáñez commended the team’s flawless performance in the Qualifying Phase, highlighting their dedication and their achievement.

Led by Pepe Lorca, Amivel secured their Eurocup spot by winning all four games at the Paco Aguilar Pavilion recently. The achievement not only highlights the team’s sporting skills and success but also champions social inclusion.

Paco Aguilar, instrumental in Amivel Reyes Gutiérrez’s journey, thanked the town for its unwavering support. He emphasised the broader significance of the team’s triumph, showcasing the potential of individuals with disabilities to excel and inspire others.

The success of Amivel Reyes Gutiérrez resonates as an example of inclusivity and sportsmanship, enriching the community of Vélez-Málaga and beyond.

Charity Run

MAYOR Jesús Lupiáñez, alongside the local police and councillors, announced Vélez-Málaga‘s participation in the Charity Route 091, a series of charity races promoted by the Directorate General of Police. Scheduled for May 25 at Torre del Mar’s Promenade, the event will cover a six-kilometre distance, with proceeds benefiting Actea Axarquía and Afadax associations.

The event coincides with the bicentennial of the National Police meaning that the event will support both charitable causes and commemorate the police. ‘The National Police commands immense respect in society, and I’m confident the support for this race will be massive,’ Lupiáñez commented.

The event welcomes participants of all ages, with tailored categories for adults and children, and a ‘Dorsal 0’ option for non-runners. The inclusion of various police units, including helicopters, drones, and possibly canine teams, is anticipated, along with police resources from the Vélez-Málaga station.

Councillor Gálvez celebrated Torre del Mar’s inclusion in the route and stated the importance of fundraising for local humanitarian organisations.

