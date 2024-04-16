Velez-Malaga: Revamped Feria Chica

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 14:57
Transforming Torre del Mar
Image: Velez Malaga Town Hall.
VELEZ-Málaga Town Hall, through the Infrastructure Department, has revamped the area designated for the Feria Chica in Torre del Mar, swapping the traditional dusty sand for crushed asphalt milling.
Spearheaded by Deputy Mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia and Infrastructure Councillor Jesús María Claros, this initiative aims to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the spot while boosting safety for users, especially during events like the Torre del Mar Triathlon.
The renovated area, situated at the end of Torre del Mar’s promenade near the lighthouse, underwent a complete transformation. The project will reduce wind impact and enhance accessibility and road traffic safety. The use of recycled asphalt milling material will eliminate dust issues.
The work will increase parking spaces, and along with previous work near the National Police station, the area now offers parking for around fifty vehicles.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
