Wild boar blitz

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 22:16

Image of a wild boar. Credit: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock.com

Recent statistics have shown that a wildlife management firm contracted by Almeria City Council has successfully culled 70 wild boars.

Despite these efforts, these animals persistently infiltrate Cabo de Gata, drawn to the easy pickings from rubbish bins.

The contracted operations, which willextend for another nine months, have significantly outperformed the council’s own attempts last summer and autumn, which saw around 60 boars captured.

The persistent sightings of boar families near food venues and residential areas in Cabo de Gata highlight the ongoing issue.

Aviumcontrol, the wildlife management company, employs cage-traps to catch the boars, minimising animal distress by ensuring they are caged for the shortest time possible, with veterinary oversight.

The captured boars are eventually euthanised. This strategy is backed by the Government of Andalucia as a response to the growing boar population.

Moreover, efforts have intensified around the University of Almeria, La Cañada, and other boar-prone areas like La Vega and Torrecardenas.