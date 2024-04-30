Top UK royal fancies BBC’s ‘Strictly’ 

By John Ensor • Updated: 30 Apr 2024 • 23:26

Image of Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice. Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstcock.com

One of the pillars of Britain’s royal family has reportedly expressed a keen interest in participating in the popular BBC dance programme, Strictly Come Dancing.

During a ballet event in March, Princess Anne confided to Nadiya Bychkova, one of the show’s professional stars, her wish to join the dance competition.

The Princess Royal revealed her enthusiasm for the series, highlighting her admiration and eagerness to participate.

‘She is a “Strictly” fan and wants to go on the show – she told me. She did say that,’ Bychkova reported to The Sun.

Royal fascination with dance

The royals’ affection for Strictly Come Dancing is well-documented. Queen Camilla has been dubbed ‘one of Strictly’s greatest fans,’ a sentiment echoed during her encounter with Johannes Radebe in Cambridge in February, where she was presented with a pair of bronze tap shoes.

The late Queen Elizabeth II also enjoyed the programme, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Bychkova, originally from Soviet Ukraine, shared her amazement at the royal family’s deep connection with the show.

‘They love it, they watch it all the time. Whenever you see royals at events, they all know what’s going on,’ she explained.

This BBC show clearly resonates across generations of the royal family, from Princess Anne to the Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter, Lady Louise, who attended the show for her 15th birthday in 2018.

A royal on the dance floor?

While the prospect of Princess Anne competing in Strictly Come Dancing tantalises fans, the likelihood remains uncertain.

Bychkova remains hopeful, however, pledging to recommend the Princess to the show’s producers. Despite the challenges, the dancer believes Anne would perform well.

‘I think she would be good – there’s a lot of personality there, isn’t there?’ Bychkova mused.

This blend of royal support and public intrigue might just transform an unlikely dream into a dazzling reality.

But as excitement builds, only time will tell if the royal family will take their love for the show from the audience to the dance floor.