Strictly’s Amy Dowden shares life lesson

By John Ensor • Published: 13 Mar 2024 • 20:24

Amy Dowden: enjoying life. Credit: amy_dowden/Instagram.com

Amy Dowden, from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, recently celebrated a significant health milestone.

In February, the 33-year-old star received uplifting news from her medical team, confirming that her cancer was no longer detectable after a year-long battle.

A journey of strength and celebration

The announcement came as a beacon of hope, not just for Dowden but for anyone following her journey. Despite the fact that she won’t be officially declared cancer-free for another five years, Dowden has embraced life with renewed vigour.

She, along with her identical twin Rebecca Dowden and fellow Strictly colleague Carlos Gu, embarked on a peaceful getaway to Morocco.

Their adventures, filled with sightseeing, spa visits, and enjoyable meals, were enthusiastically shared on Instagram, drawing widespread support from fans.

Instagram update

Amid the relaxation and exploration, Dowden found a moment for contemplation. She shared a heartfelt message: ‘Stop and smell the roses. After the past few months this quote is one I remind myself of daily. “You’re only here for a short visit. Don’t hurry. Don’t worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way.”‘

She added: ‘Having a lovely time with my twin @becky_dowden and it’s so lush @gkx_carlos booked on for a surprise.’

This reflection on life resonated with many, sparking an outpouring of love and admiration for her resilience and positivity.

A new chapter unfolds

Dowden’s journey of recovery and celebration doesn’t stop at her holiday. She recently enjoyed a ‘sleepover party’ with close friends from Strictly, including Dianne Buswell, Robbie Metoni, Jake Leigh, and Buswell’s boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

The gathering was a testament to the strong bonds formed away from the dance floor, focusing on moments of joy and support that have been pivotal in her recovery.

‘Nothing but love for these beautiful souls @diannebuswell @joe_sugg @robbiekmetoni @jakeleigh__,’ Dowden shared, highlighting the importance of friendship and community.

Moreover, Dowden has been open about her cancer journey, sharing significant moments such as when she decided to shave her head due to chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

Her transparency has been a source of inspiration. In January, she offered encouragement to others facing similar challenges: ‘So grateful for the hair growth so far. My eyelashes and brows are back and the hair is growing.

‘This is for everyone going through treatment… Remember, like I keep telling myself, “This too shall pass.”‘