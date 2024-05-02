Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • Published: 02 May 2024 • 19:41

Ford Mustang Mach-E – a spark of EV interest

If you ask most people about the Ford Mustang it will inevitably evoke memories of the iconic Ford featured in the film Bullitt. A very American muscle car. However, there’s been a new kind of Mustang prowling the roads in the shape of the all-electric Mach-E. With prices starting from €50,403/£43,330 it’s a very affordable, by EV standards, way of driving an interesting EV in a world where the term automotive white goods seems increasingly apt.

Three Mach-E models are available in standard or extended range; rear-wheel-drive, all-wheel-drive dual motor and a performance GT version. In Premium, Rear-wheel-drive form, which was my test model, there’s 294PS on tap and the 0 – 100kph/62 mph benchmark passes in just 7 seconds. There are three drive modes available including a full fat untamed mode.

A genuine all-rounder that can cover longer journeys or urban commutes it’s remarkably practical. As ever the big question with an EV is range. The Mach-E Premium (€69,074/£59,380) model will cover 598km/372 miles in combined driving, depending on conditions, but as ever needs to be viewed sensibly. Urban driving invariably means more braking so regenerative energy helps battery charging and hence range. On faster roads such as a dual carriageway or motorway the range doesn’t hold up quite so well. As with MPG figures it’s unlikely you’ll achieve it, but the Mach-E certainly provides more range confidence than many EVs I have driven.

The Mach-E comes very well equipped even at entry level and my Premium version came with performance seats, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise, auto lights and wipers, high beam assist, heated front seats and steering wheel, power adjustable front seats, rear privacy glass, rear view and 360 degree camera, full panoramic glass roof, hands-free tailgate and Bang & Olufsen sound system. Phew! A large central screen offers most control functions and being Ford it is quite intuitive, if you have to go digital then Ford generally make life easier.

With the number of EVs growing the Mach-E certainly falls into the interesting category, not always a given in this sector. It’s comfortable and a superb drive whether in normal or untamed mode. My only problem, despite almost universal positives, is that the build quality doesn’t quite live up to that high price tag. It just doesn’t have that certain something that makes a car feel premium. Look at the entry level Mach-E though and it makes a hugely more appealing proposition.