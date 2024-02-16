Missing Strictly?

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Feb 2024 • 9:52
Dance classes
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Jmabel
Put on your dancing shoes every Thursday for Adult Dance Classes with the Capital International Performing Arts School where they turn Thursdays into a night of dancing, socialising, and pure fun.
At the dance school, all teachers are international champions and fully qualified with an array of knowledge and expertise. Whether you’re a dance pro or just looking to groove, their welcoming atmosphere is perfect for everyone. It takes place every Thursday from 8pm until late at Camping La Bella Vista, Manilva.
Get ready to move, mingle, and make memories on the dance floor. No judgment, just good vibes and great company. Bring your dance shoes and a smile and let’s make Thursday nights the highlight of your week!
For more information call 603 33 62 51. See you on the dance floor!
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
