Taste the best tapas in town

By John Ensor • Published: 02 May 2024 • 22:07

Presentation of the Tapas Championship. Credit: blog.dipalme.org

The Gastronomic Space at Almeria’s Central Market is set to dazzle taste buds with the second Provincial Tapas Championship.

The event is scheduled to take place on May 13 and 20. The championship, which has been organised by the Almeria Hospitality Association (Ashal) with support from both the Almeria Provincial Council and City Council, promises to be a display of culinary excellence.

Carlos Sanchez, the deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, expressed his enthusiasm for the championship’s contribution to local gastronomy and the hospitality sector.

‘For the Almeria Provincial Council, it is a pleasure to collaborate once again with the Almeria Hospitality Association in this second provincial championship of tapas.

‘The tapa is something so emblematic of Almeria gastronomy and has been evolving over the years. This championship is proof of that,’ he stated.

Pedro Sanchez, president of Ashal, urged all residents of Almeria to come and enjoy the tapas from the 13 participating chefs.

Lorena Nieto from the City Council announced that the championship will take place in the afternoon, with the semi-final on May 13 and the final on May 20: ‘We encourage all Almerians to participate and enjoy this wonderful initiative.’

This culinary contest not only highlights Almeria’s gastronomic delights but also emphasises local and provincial products, particularly those from the ‘Sabores Almeria’ gourmet brand.