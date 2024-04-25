Winner of the Garrucha tapa route

By John Ensor •
The Meson del Pescador.
Credit: MesondelPescadorLaTrampa/facebook.com
The Garrucha Tapas Route has crowned its winner.
‘La Bellotera’, a dish from Meson del Pescador, scooped the top prize at this year’s event, marking a record turnout with participation from 48 eateries including restaurants and ice cream parlours.
This victory marks the fourth for the establishment, which has won more than half of the event’s editions since its beginning.
This year, the winning dish was an inventive creation featuring Iberian pork sirloin slow-cooked and infused with thyme and rosemary, elegantly presented on handcrafted holm oak wood.
The sweet category was dominated by La Jijonenca ice cream parlour, with its crunchy bonbon cruffin accompanied by nougat granita, a sure-fire winner for many who attended the seventh Garrucha Tapa Route.
Pablo Fernandez Galindo, the Councillor for Trade and Tourism, expressed his pleasure on Facebook: With great satisfaction, we congratulate the winners of the Route de la Tapa 2024. This year, the level has been very high, with exquisite savoury tapas and delicious sweet tapas that delighted our taste buds.
The active participation of residents and visitors in the Ruta de la Tapa reflects the interest and confidence in Garrucha’s gastronomic offerings and in the town as a tourist destination.
