Ruta de Tapas in Garrucha

By Julian Phillips • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:40

The Garrucha Tapas Route is announced at the Diputacion of Almeria. Credit: Diputacion de Almeria

Garrucha is buzzing as it gears up for the VII Tapas Route, set to kick off this Friday with an impressive line-up of 60 delicious offerings.

Hosted by the Provincial Council of Almería, the event promises a culinary extravaganza from April 12 to 21, boasting the largest gastronomic selection in its history.

48 restaurants taking part

The launch event was attended by Provincial Deputy Carlos Sanchez, Mayor Pedro Zamora, and Tourism Councillor Pablo Fernandez. Sanchez highlighted the substantial participation of 48 restaurants and 8 Ice Cream Parlours-Cafes, collectively presenting 35 tapas and 25 gourmet desserts. He underscored the importance of such events in stimulating the economy, promoting tourism, and supporting the vital hospitality sector.

Mayor Zamora expressed his commitment to showcasing Garrucha’s attractions, urging visitors to savour everything the town has to offer year-round. From gastronomy to commerce, landscapes to cultural landmarks, he extolled the richness of Garrucha.

This year’s participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes, including cruises and European getaways, courtesy of Acacio. As the gastronomic adventure unfolds, Garrucha beckons both locals and tourists to indulge in its culinary delights and vibrant culture with the aim to surpass previous records, of over 50,000 tapas served.