Young musicians unite in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 May 2024 • 11:50

Com Sona L´ESO Credit: plafarreras, X

Altea will host almost 1,600 students from the Valencian Community, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands for four days of the Com Sona L´ESO Festival in celebration of music and education.

The annual festival unites students and music teachers across the country to present their most developed musical compositions, inspiring and challenging each other with each performance.

Altea is hosting the festival for the third time in its history and this year, as the City Council communicated, will focus on the premiere of the play Comedian.

The local Department for Education shared that the play explores the “complex issues that young people live with,” which are often disregarded due to our “privileged space in the world with all the comforts.”

With choir, performance and instrumental music, the show challenges students in their approach to communication, building a bridge of connection through art.

“It demonstrates that artistic education has a fundamental value and significance in the classroom,” said the Councilor for Education.

Alongside the performance, dance styles from across the globe will be exhibited on May 9 near the Bol Beach, open to participation. In the morning on May 10, music bands will present their vision of street music and its future in Spain in Plaza de la Iglesia.

The play, Comedian will premiere on May 10 at 10pm in Cami de l´Algar and like every other activity will be open for public viewing, inspiring the local community.