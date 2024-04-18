Altea to Sherborne – music and nature

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 11:18

Altea and Sherborne meeting Credit: Altea Council, X

Altea attended the 48th General Douzelage Meeting held in Sherborne, England, unravelling the music and nature of Altea to the residents abroad.

On April 11 and April 12, a delegation from Altea travelled to Sherborne to promote a multicultural exchange among the younger generation. The mayor of Altea, Jaume Llinares Cortés emphasised the significance of this occasion: “This meeting is an opportunity to share with the rest of the countries how they see, show and value music and nature in Altea.”

The Altean delegation was made up of the Edil of Education, Xelo González, the area technician, Mari Ángeles Berenguer, the director of IES Bellaguarda, Maria José Llorca, the president of the Youth Committee Zino Vreysen, and the musicians Elena Martínez Llorca and Joan Pérez Bolo.

“The young people who accompany us will be part of work sessions in which experiences will be exchanged about the historical and cultural heritage of the municipalities. They will participate in different workshops and presentations with the members of the other attending countries,” explained the municipal manager of Education.

With this meeting, both the young people of Altea and Sherborne have a unique chance to discover a culture so unlike their own.