Artistic achievements in Altea

Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:30
The winners of the VIII Altea Literature and Research Awards
Altea Council, X
On March 23, the VIII Altea Literature and Research Awards announced the winners of this edition´s outstanding authors.
At least 220 people attended the literary dinner held at the Palau Altea, with 136 works submitted for this year´s contest. 83 were for novel and creative prose, and 43 for children’s literature.
With these figures, Altea´s competition establishes itself as one of the most attended in contemporary Valencian literature.
The Mayor, Diego Zaragoza, expressed his pride in the town’s artistic success: “The City Council gives €3,000 to the award for Children’s and Youth Literature and Caixaltea awards €5,000 to the prose.
The Chair of the University of Alicante, Joan Borja, stated: “Altea stands as the very worthy capital of contemporary Valencian literature.”
The winner in Children’s and Youth Literature is Calara Ribatallada i Torello.
The winner in prose is Joan-Lluis Monjo.
