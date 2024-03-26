Artistic achievements in Altea

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 26 Mar 2024 • 13:30

The winners of the VIII Altea Literature and Research Awards Altea Council, X

On March 23, the VIII Altea Literature and Research Awards announced the winners of this edition´s outstanding authors.

At least 220 people attended the literary dinner held at the Palau Altea, with 136 works submitted for this year´s contest. 83 were for novel and creative prose, and 43 for children’s literature.

With these figures, Altea´s competition establishes itself as one of the most attended in contemporary Valencian literature.

The Mayor, Diego Zaragoza, expressed his pride in the town’s artistic success: “The City Council gives €3,000 to the award for Children’s and Youth Literature and Caixaltea awards €5,000 to the prose.

The Chair of the University of Alicante, Joan Borja, stated: “Altea stands as the very worthy capital of contemporary Valencian literature.”

The winner in Children’s and Youth Literature is Calara Ribatallada i Torello.

The winner in prose is Joan-Lluis Monjo.