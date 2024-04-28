By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 12:27

Ship ahoy! Royal Naval Association Torrevieja sails into charity waters. Image: Maureen Jenkins.

As part of the ongoing annual support of local charities, the Shipmates (Members) of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) were pleased to make a donation this year to the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Asociación.

Each year at the RNATB AGM, Shipmates nominate and vote for preferred charities to receive donations from funds collected during the year.

RNATB Welfare Officer, Kath Marks, nominated Alzheimer’s as one of the charities for this year’s selection, but unfortunately was unable to attend the presentation of the donation from the RNATB Chairman, Tony Jenkins, to Señor Mario Cespedes, one of the AFA Torrevieja Committee.

Also present were Gema, one of the staff at AFA Torrevieja, the RNATB Treasurer, Carl Louden, and RNATB Organiser Locum, Maureen Jenkins, who was taking the photos.

The AFA Torrevieja then presented the RNATB with an appreciation plaque.

The AFA Torrevieja Asociación Alzheimer de Familiares y Amigos de Torrevieja, as a charity, relies on grants and donations to provide their valuable services across the Costa Blanca.

These services include the implementation of many programs that allow people with neurodegenerative diseases to improve their physical, mental, and emotional condition while increasing their interests, creativity, and social skills and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression.

They can be contacted by phone at (+34) 966 702 500, by email at tecnicas@afatorrevieja.es, or through their website at afatorrevieja.es/en.

They are located at Av. De La Estación 1, 03185 Torrevieja (Alicante).

The RNATB Shipmates wish AFA Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Asociación every success with the phenomenal service and support they provide across the Costa Blanca area.

For those interested in joining or learning more about the RNATB, meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00 PM at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant in Quesada, Alicante.

Alternatively, contact Tony Jenkins by email at ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com, by phone at +34 693 866 709, or via WhatsApp at +44 7057 6117222.