By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:31

Local RN Sailors support local neurological charity Movers & Shakers. Image: Royal Naval Association Torrevieja.

The shipmates of the Torrevieja Branch of the Royal Naval Association (RNATB) make donations to different charities each year.

This year one of the shipmates’ four chosen charities to receive a donation was the Movers & Shakers.

The Association of Movers & Shakers (AMS) is a charity supporting people with five neurological diseases and their families.

The local Almoradi-based group working across the Costa Blanca meet regularly each Friday between 1:00.PM and 3:00.PM at O’Brien’s Bar & Restaurant El Raso and can be contacted by email at info@amscb.org.es or by phone at (+34) 711 00 82 50.

AMS also have a Facebook page and their website amscb.org.es has more details of the five diseases including Huntington’s, Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis.

RNATB shipmate Brenda Maw nominated the Movers & Shakers as one of the charities for this year and was at the presentation of the donation from the RNATB Treasurer, Carl Louden to the AMS President, Marion Smith.

Also present were their Treasurer, Peter Jones (not in photo) along with members Steve and Diane Douglas, Andrew Busby, David Smith (Huntington’s sufferer) and Mick Gray together with the RNATB Welfare Officer, Kath Marks and Standard Bearer, Nicola Louen and shipmates Brenda Maw and Graham Shelton.

The RNATB shipmates wish the Movers and Shakers every success with the support they provide across the Costa Blanca area.