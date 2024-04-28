By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 12:28

Unbroken race Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola and Mijas have organised the 1st ‘Unbroken’ Obstacle Race, which will be held on Saturday September 21 and is open to amateurs and elite athletes.

More than 2,000 people are expected to register for the event, who will have to overcome difficulties on a 12 kilometre course between the Sohail Castle and the surroundings of the Mijas Racecourse.

Councillor for Sports in Fuengirola and Mijas, Julio Rodríguez said that, “the race will have more than 40 obstacles, between 6 and 12 kilometres depending on the category, and what we like most is the route, which could not be more beautiful, as it will start from the Sohail castle, and will run through the river park and the area of the Mijas Hippodrome”.

Those interested in participating can register now through the web platform www.crono4sports.es.