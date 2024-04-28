By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 12:28
Unbroken race
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola and Mijas have organised the 1st ‘Unbroken’ Obstacle Race, which will be held on Saturday September 21 and is open to amateurs and elite athletes.
More than 2,000 people are expected to register for the event, who will have to overcome difficulties on a 12 kilometre course between the Sohail Castle and the surroundings of the Mijas Racecourse.
Councillor for Sports in Fuengirola and Mijas, Julio Rodríguez said that, “the race will have more than 40 obstacles, between 6 and 12 kilometres depending on the category, and what we like most is the route, which could not be more beautiful, as it will start from the Sohail castle, and will run through the river park and the area of the Mijas Hippodrome”.
Those interested in participating can register now through the web platform www.crono4sports.es.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.