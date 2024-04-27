An introduction to Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:16

Fuengirola Photo: Shutterstock / Caron Badkin

The origins of Fuengirola go back to Mediterranean civilisations including the Phoenicians and Romans, who settled on the slopes of the hill where the Moorish Sohail castle stands today.

It was from 1960 onwards that tourism burst onto the scene in Andalucia and, in Fuengirola, the value of land was very low so speculation began and new urbanisations and hotels started to be built.

By 1968, Fuengirola was one of the most sought after towns for international tourism because, without losing its old town flavour, it combined the friendliness of its people with first class urban and hotel developments, and an exceptional paseo marítimo or beachfront promenade.

Fuengirola has 8 kilometres of beaches stretching out from the town centre. All of its beaches have been awarded Blue Flags for their excellent maintenance and the quality of the water and sand. Fuengirola Marina is the focal point for lovers of the sea and water sports, with over 200 moorings in the heart of the town centre and numerous restaurants and bars.

Fuengirola Riverside Park has become a favourite spot for those who want to enjoy nature just a few metres from the town centre. Its more than 120,000 square metres offer green spaces, fountains, benches and gazebos where you can stroll.

Previously, a tiny fishing village, Fuengirola has today become a vibrant metropolis. The arrival of many up-market tapas bars, good cafes and restaurants, interspersed with chic boutiques as well as fabulous beaches makes it the perfect holiday destination.