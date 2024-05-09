By Anna Ellis •
Vega Baja region celebrates third consecutive drop in unemployment. Image: Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com.
It’s good news for the Vega Baja region as it continues to witness a significant decline in unemployment for the third consecutive month.
According to data published by the Public Employment Service for the month of April, the figures indicate a reduction of 265 unemployed individuals compared to the previous month, bringing the total number of unemployed to 23,730.
The General Union of Workers (UGT) views these statistics as indicative of the commencement of the summer season.
However, the union stresses the importance of ongoing investments in technology and research to foster the creation of stable and high-quality employment opportunities.
Additionally, UGT emphasizes the necessity for more effective policies to combat long-term unemployment and advocates for fair wages, along with salary review clauses in collective agreements.
A municipality-wise analysis reveals a downward trend in unemployment across most areas.
Notable reductions include 89 fewer unemployed individuals in Orihuela, 59 fewer in Torrevieja, and 22 fewer job seekers in Guardamar.
In terms of specific figures, Orihuela reports 4,502 unemployed, Torrevieja records 7,223, and Guardamar has 838 unemployed individuals.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
