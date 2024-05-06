By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 06 May 2024 • 10:36

Unemployment Falls For Foreigners Credit: Fauxels Pexels

The number of unemployed people registered in the Balearic Islands has notably decreased. Compared to the same period last year, April saw a significant drop of 2,788 people, marking an impressive 8.98% decrease and bringing the total number of unemployed to 28,225.

A Sharp Decline in Unemployment

The Balearic Islands are the third community in Spain with the sharpest decline in unemployment, placed only behind Galicia and the region of Murcia. This positive development is highlighted in a new report released by the Ministry of Employment and Social Security.

There has been a prominent decrease in unemployment among foreigners in the Balearics.

Currently, there are 5,435 unemployed foreigners in the region, reflecting a 7.71% decrease compared to April 2023. Among them, 1,916 are from EU countries, while 3,519 are from non-EU countries.

Positive Economic Momentum

This downward trend in unemployment signals positive economic momentum and offers hope for both locals and foreigners seeking employment opportunities in the Balearic Islands.