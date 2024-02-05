Mallorca’s ITV service urgently needs more workers 

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:51

Spanish vehicle inspection. Joaquin Corbalan P/Shutterstock.com

The increased demand for Technical Vehicle Inspections (ITV) on the island of Mallorca has led to a request for more staff, 50 to be precise.

In response to the significant ageing of Mallorca’s vehicle fleet and a consequent spike in required yearly inspections after a decade of service, the island’s Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) service is actively seeking 50 new employees.

Surge in ITVs

This recruitment drive aims to address the extensive waiting lists, currently estimated at around two months. With over 400,000 inspections carried out in 2023, a staggering 30,000 more than was expected the existing workforce of 200 across the island’s five ITV stations is struggling to keep up.

The Consell de Mallorca is spearheading this initiative, particularly highlighting the urgency to fill positions with qualified professionals.

New Calvia Station

This push for more staff comes at a crucial time as the council has plans to open a new ITV station in Calvia, with the aim to increase from 4,000 to 8,000 technical vehicle inspections monthly. ‘The hiring of qualified professionals is urgent,’ they emphasise, underscoring the immediate need to bolster the workforce by 25 per cent to cut down the waiting times significantly.

Additionally, to alleviate current delays, an agreement has been reached to extend operational hours to include Saturdays, mirroring a strategy that was successfully implemented in January.

As the ITV service expands its capacity, particularly with the upcoming Calvia station, potential applicants are encouraged to keep a look out for new job openings