By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 May 2024 • 7:13

Spicing up summer: Guardamar del Segura's pepper and prawn extravaganza. Image: Ajuntament de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook.

Guardamar del Segura is gearing up for its 20th Dried Pepper and Prawn Gastronomic Week (Semana Gastronómica de la Ñora y el Langostino).

The event is scheduled to take place from June 3 to 9.

Five esteemed restaurants will participate, crafting menus priced between €39 and €46, with dried peppers and prawns taking centre stage in each dish.

Mayor José Luis Sáez highlights the event’s longstanding success, with over 2,000 menus served in previous events.

The Gastronomic Week has emerged as a premier showcase for Valencian, Spanish, and European cuisine, offering a blend of traditional, Mediterranean, and innovative flavours.

Partaking Restaurants

The menu offerings include crepes stuffed with seafood accompanied by ñora mayonnaise from Club Naútico Restaurant, prawn, parmesan, and zucchini tartar from Restaurante El Jardín, Guardamar prawn puff pastry from Hotel Eden Mar, oxtail sirloin with ñora mustard from Restaurante Le Bleu, and a foie sandwich with ñora gelatin from Restaurante Origen.

The Councillor for Economic Promotion, Gisela Teva, underscores Guardamar’s gastronomic distinction, stating, “Guardamar is renowned for its culinary excellence, emphasising the use of locally sourced products that are our hallmark.”