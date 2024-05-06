By Anna Ellis •
Alicante is excited to unveil its annual cultural and gastronomic extravaganza, the ‘Benalua Mercat Festival’.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Benalua Market.
This popular event promises a morning filled with an array of performances, raffles, and shows.
Throughout the morning, visitors can partake in showcasing demonstrations highlighting the finest products available at the market.
The festivities will culminate in a concert featuring Ibiza, an up-and-coming rumba mestizaje group.
Lidia Lopez, the Councillor for Markets, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “The event will kick off around 10:00.AM.”
“We have an exciting lineup including music, entertainment, show-cooking, artistic displays, tastings, and numerous children’s workshops.”
“We aim to spotlight our markets as premier cultural and gastronomic showcases, fostering their vitality.”
She added, “This event has been warmly embraced by the city in the past, with previous events enjoying tremendous success.”
“We anticipate a bustling market on May 11, offering a day of leisure activities for all ages, promoting our municipal markets and local consumption.”
“It’s a wonderful blend of recreation and shopping that we’re eager to share with our community.”
