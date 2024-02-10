By Anna Ellis • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 12:13

Elevate your Alicante experience: Unveiling the wonders of Santa Barbara Castle. Image: Castillo Santa Bárbara / Facebook.

Perched atop Mount Benacantil at a height of 166 metres, the Castle of Santa Barbara stands as one of Spain’s largest medieval fortresses.

The castle offers breathtaking views of Alicante’s picturesque bay.

With three distinct enclosures from different periods, the castle provides visitors with a glimpse into its rich history.

The Santa Barbara Castle offers a plethora of experiences for visitors.

From exploring interior exhibitions to strolling along pathways with the finest views of Alicante, enjoying gastronomic delights, attending concerts, or engaging in theatrical visits, there’s something for everyone.

For those planning to visit the Santa Barbara Castle, it’s recommended to allocate at least 1 or 2 hours to fully immerse oneself in this magical place.

Alternatively, visitors can opt for a 1-hour guided tour, led by official guides who offer insights into the castle’s history.

Exploration of the old dungeons, cistern, and former hospital requires booking an official guided tour in advance.

Guided tours in English are available from Monday to Friday at midday and 3 PM, and on weekends at 11 AM and 3 PM.

Reservations for guided tours can be made in person at the castle’s information point, with a limited availability of 30 places per tour.

From November 15 to February 27, the castle is open every day from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, offering free entry.

The last admission to the site is permitted until 30 minutes before closing time.

For more information, email: info@castillodesantabarbara.com or call (+34) 673 84 98 90.