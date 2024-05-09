By Anna Ellis •
France remains a top destination for European tourists, attracting 100 million visitors in 2023.
This shows a 7.5 per cent increase from the previous year and 10 per cent above pre-pandemic levels.
While it leads in the number of travellers, it falls behind Spain’s tourist income.
The French government, gearing up for the Paris Olympic Games next summer, highlights a 12 per cent rise in income from international tourists in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching €63.5 billion.
According to central bank data, France ranks second in income, trailing Spain’s €84.9 billion, surpassing Italy and Germany.
Tourist income in France surpassed pre-pandemic levels every month of 2023, with peak earnings in August (€6.9 billion) and July (€5.4 billion).
The surge in income reflects both inflationary effects on tourist prices and increased visits from neighbouring countries like Belgium (+37 per cent), the Netherlands (+28 per cent), Switzerland (+23 per cent), and the UK (+20 per cent).
American visitors notably returned in large numbers, up 52 per cent compared to 2019.
However, Asian visitor numbers, while increasing from 2022, still lag behind pre-pandemic levels, with Japan up by 70 per cent and China by 30 per cent.
Despite these fluctuations, France achieved a positive balance of payments from international tourism, reaching a new high of €18.1 billion in 2023.
