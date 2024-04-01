By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 14:43

Unlocking opportunity: France's Talent Passport opens doors. Image: Lex0077 / Shutterstock.com.

Individuals with a variety of talents, from artists and entrepreneurs to scientists, have a fantastic opportunity to live and work in France through the country’s coveted ‘talent passport.’

Introduced in 2017, this visa offers a pathway for non-EU nationals to establish themselves in France, allowing them to reside and work in the country for an initial period of four years.

Initially aimed at highly skilled foreign professionals, the programme has since expanded to include investors and well-compensated employees.

The French talent passport is available to non-EU nationals who are poised to make significant economic or cultural contributions to the nation.

This encompasses individuals with exceptional expertise and compensation, including researchers with Master’s degrees, artistic talents, and notable figures in fields such as science, literature, arts, academia, education, or athletics.

Entrepreneurs and investors who inject a minimum of €30,000 into the economy may also qualify, provided they meet specific criteria such as holding a Master’s degree or having five years of professional experience.

Economic investments in designated sectors also make one eligible.

Similarly, individuals associated with innovative enterprises endorsed by public bodies, employees sent to France by multinational corporations, and authorised representatives of legal entities overseeing operations in France can apply for the talent passport.

Your family can accompany you on your journey with the French talent passport.

Spouses and children are entitled to multi-year residence permits, allowing adults over 18 to seek employment within the country.

These permits can be obtained from the local police station upon your arrival in France.

To qualify for the talent passport, both your employment contract and intended stay in France must exceed three months, with highly skilled employees required to have contracts lasting at least one year.

Within two months of your arrival, you can begin the application process for a multi-year residence permit lasting up to four years.

Renewals depend on meeting specified salary and occupational criteria.