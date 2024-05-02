Finding home: ‘Orange Villas’ difference

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 02 May 2024 • 9:22

Forefront of 'Orange Villas'

Experience the warmth and dedication of a family-owned real estate business with Orange Villas.

Established in 1999, Orange Villas embodies integrity, trust, and personalised service, serving as your steadfast companion in transforming property aspirations into reality.

Home harmony

At Orange Villas, they recognize that buying or selling a home is more than a transaction—it’s a significant life event. Their commitment to personalised service ensures that each client receives the attention and care they deserve. With qualified agents fluent in multiple languages, including Spanish, English, French, Dutch, Russian, Flemish-Dutch (Belgian), and German, communication barriers are eliminated, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Luxury options

Orange Villas specialises in the sale and purchase of various property types, from apartments to luxury villas. Their focus on sales means they dedicate all their efforts to finding the perfect home or buyer for you, without distractions from rental management. Whether you’re in the market for a cosy bungalow or an expansive country estate, Orange Villas has you covered.

Tailored support

Choosing Orange Villas means gaining more than just a real estate agent; it means gaining a trusted partner for life. From the initial consultation to the final transaction and beyond, Orange Villas is committed to guiding you every step of the way. Their comprehensive support includes professional photography services to showcase your property, guidance tailored to your needs, and assistance even after the sale or purchase is complete.

Premier choice

With a dedication to excellence and a personalised approach, Orange Villas stands out as the premier choice for real estate services in Moraira, Benissa, Benitachell, Javea, Calpe, Teulada, and beyond. Their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction sets them apart in the industry, making them the go-to option for those seeking a smooth and successful real estate journey.

Get in touch

Discover the distinctive touch of Orange Villas firsthand by dropping by their office located in Moraira at Carretera Moraira-Calpe, 19, Bajo. Reach out to them via phone at 966 491 163 or shoot them an email at info@orangevillas.com. Their welcoming team is poised to guide you through the journey of finding your ideal home or confidently selling your property.

Explore further on their website and connect with them through their vibrant presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Open Monday to Friday 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.